IPL 2022, RR vs CSK Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch RR vs CSK

IPL 2022, RR vs CSK Live Streaming Details: When and Where to Watch  Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings

India TV Sports Desk Written by: India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Published on: May 20, 2022 15:56 IST
RR and CSK will lock horns at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai
Image Source : IPL

RR and CSK will lock horns at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Live Streaming details

Where can you watch RR vs CSK the 68th Match of IPL 2022 on TV?

Star Sports Network - Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1HD (Dugout).

Where can you watch RR vs CSK the 68th Match of IPL 2022 online?

The match will be streamed live on Hotstar.

When is the RR vs CSK the 68th Match of IPL 2022?

Friday, 20th May

At what time does RR vs CSK the 68th Match of IPL 2022 start?

7:30 PM IST

Where is the RR vs CSK the 68thMatch of IPL 2022 being played?

Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Full Squads

Chennai Super Kings

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, N Jagadeesan, MS Dhoni(w/c), Mitchell Santner, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Matheesha Pathirana, Mukesh Choudhary, Dwayne Bravo, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Chris Jordan, Dwaine Pretorius, Tushar Deshpande, Hari Nishanth, Subhranshu Senapati, KM Asif, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Maheesh Theekshana, Bhagath Varma

Rajasthan Royals

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, James Neesham, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy, Karun Nair, Rassie van der Dussen, Navdeep Saini, KC Cariappa, Shimron Hetmyer, Daryl Mitchell, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Anunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Garhwal, Corbin Bosch

