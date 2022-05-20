IPL 2022, RR vs CSK Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch RR vs CSK
Live Streaming detailsWhere can you watch RR vs CSK the 68th Match of IPL 2022 on TV?
Star Sports Network - Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1HD (Dugout).
Where can you watch RR vs CSK the 68th Match of IPL 2022 online?
The match will be streamed live on Hotstar.
When is the RR vs CSK the 68th Match of IPL 2022?
Friday, 20th May
At what time does RR vs CSK the 68th Match of IPL 2022 start?
7:30 PM IST
Where is the RR vs CSK the 68thMatch of IPL 2022 being played?
Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai
Full Squads
Chennai Super Kings
Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, N Jagadeesan, MS Dhoni(w/c), Mitchell Santner, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Matheesha Pathirana, Mukesh Choudhary, Dwayne Bravo, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Chris Jordan, Dwaine Pretorius, Tushar Deshpande, Hari Nishanth, Subhranshu Senapati, KM Asif, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Maheesh Theekshana, Bhagath Varma
Rajasthan Royals
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, James Neesham, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy, Karun Nair, Rassie van der Dussen, Navdeep Saini, KC Cariappa, Shimron Hetmyer, Daryl Mitchell, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Anunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Garhwal, Corbin Bosch