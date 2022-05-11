IPL 2022: How Rohit Sharma and Kohli helped Ishan Kishan not to get stressed about Rs 15.25 crore price tag

Follow us on Image Source : IPL Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma walk out to open the innings.

Ishan Kishan became the talk of the town when Mumbai Indians splurged a whopping Rs 15.25 crore in the IPL 2022 auction but the Jharkhand batsman hasn't been in the best of form.

It was obvious that IPL's costliest buy will come under pressure with high stakes in place but Ishan found comfort in India and Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma's advice. It's just not Rohit but even former India skipper Virat Kohli advised the wicketkeeper-batsman to not sweat over the price tag and to focus on things that are in his control.

With just 321 runs, Ishan has struggled for form and has sizzled with the bat in patches.

"Price tag pressure will remain for a few days but then one feels the pressure then it's always good to speak to the seniors and share your worries," Ishan said.

"So many seniors like Rohit Sharma, Virat bhai (Virat Kohli) and Hardik bhai (Pandya) said I should not think about the price tag, because this is not something I have asked for. If someone has believed, they have done it," he added.

Mumbai Indians are already out of contention and will face Chennai on May 12. Ahead of the match, the MI opener said that he is focused on winning matches for Mumbai rather than thinking about the price tag.

"Instead of thinking about the price tag, it is important how I think about improving my game and be in that zone. It helped that I spoke to the seniors as they all have been through that phase and could relate to what I was feeling."

"Now I feel light and price-tag is secondary now. It's immaterial if you are sold for a base price of Rs 1 crore or for a premium bid of Rs 15.25 core. What is important is to help your team win and also help others in achieving that goal," he added.