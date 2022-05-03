IPL 2022: Rishi Dhawan hits bullseye sends Gill back to hut; Watch video

Follow us on Image Source : IPL Rishi Dhawan during GT vs PBKS match

Rishi Dhawan has created a masterclass on the field as he hit the bullseye to send Shubman Gill back to the hut in the 48th IPL match between Punjab kings and Gujarat Titans.

After winning the toss and opting to bat first, the openers Wriddhiman Saha and Gill started to set their foot on the ground and scored 13 in two overs. However, Dhawan's throw put an end to their growing partnership. When Gill hit the ball to the cover and started running for a run, Dhawan targeted one stump and Gill had no time and fall short by a distance and got run-out. Shubman Gill looked disappointed as he shook his head and made his way to the dugout.

Watch the wonderful throw again

Saha took the responsibility on his shoulders after there but was dismissed shortly. Captain Hardik Pandya also followed suit and got out to Dhawan's spell.

Earlier in the match, Gujarat Titans won the toss and opted to bat first, They set a target of 144 runs.

Squads:

Gujarat Titans Squad: Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Pradeep Sangwan, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Matthew Wade, Varun Aaron, Jayant Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Abhinav Manohar, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Darshan Nalkande, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Dominic Drakes, Yash Dayal, Noor Ahmad

Punjab Kings Squad: Mayank Agarwal, Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Sandeep Sharma, Benny Howell, Baltej Singh, Writtick Chatterjee, Shahrukh Khan, Prerak Mankad, Odean Smith, Ishan Porel, Atharva Taide, Prabhsimran Singh, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Vaibhav Arora, Ansh Patel, Raj Bawa