File photo of CSK's MS Dhoni (in yellow) and Virat Kohli.

Live Streaming IPL Retention: When and where to watch IPL 2022 Retention Live in India

IPL 2022 is far from its beginning but Tuesday night is important as it gets as IPL franchises will reveal the list of players they will retain for the upcoming seasons as it's the deadline day for IPL retention.

While two teams are set to take part in the IPL mega auction later in the year, the BCCI earlier specified in its guidelines for the existing IPL teams that they can retain a maximum of four players. The franchises can retain a maximum of three Indian players, while the number of overseas retentions allowed is a maximum of two. Franchises also cannot retain more than 2 uncapped players.

To break it down, basically, franchises can either retain three Indians and one overseas player or two Indians and two overseas players if they are looking at retaining four players.

Here are the full details on when and where to watch IPL 2022 Retention Live Online, IPL Retention TV Telecast.

Where will IPL 2022 Retention take place?

IPL 2022 Retention is set to take place in India.

When will IPL 2022 Retention take place?

The IPL 2022 Retention will take place on November 30 at 9.30 PM IST.

How to watch IPL 2022 Retention Auction Live online?

You can watch IPL 2022 live online on Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Which TV channels will broadcast IPL 2022 Live?

IPL 2022 Retention will be telecast live on Star Sports Network