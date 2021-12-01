IPL 2022 Retention List: Surprise releases by 8 IPL teams ahead of mega auction

Follow us on Image Source : IPL Kl Rahul has been released by Punjab Kings ahead of IPL 2022 mega auctions

With the IPL teams unveiling their retained players, the momentum for IPL 2022 is gathering up steam. Much like the auction, the retention has also come as a surprise. While Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma have been retained by their original franchises, the release of some players has come as amazement in the IPL 2022 retention. A total of 27 players have been retained among which eight are overseas players while four are uncapped.

As the situation stands, Punjab Kings have the heaviest purse of INR 72 crores while Delhi Capitals will go with the least budget- INR 47.5 crores in the IPL 2022 mega auction.

It was indeed a tough job for the franchises to retain just the four players from the pool of talent that their respective squads possess. Amid all the releases, Punjab Kings (PBKS) decision to let go of their skipper KL Rahul stupefied many.

Here is a list of Indian players who have been released by the franchises and who have a likely chance to attract huge bucks going into the IPL 2022 auctions.

KL Rahul

Shikhar Dhawan

Shreyas Iyer

Ishan Kishan

Hardik Pandya

Shubman Gill

Ravichandran Ashwin

Yuzvendra Chahal

Deepak Chahar

Going into the IPL 2022 mega auctions which will invite the participation of two new franchises- Ahmedabad and Lucknow, the above mentioned Indian players alongside the following overseas players will go for the hot bid.

David Warner

Rashid Khan

Kagiso Rabada

Jofra Archer

Ben Stokes

Remaining purse of each IPL franchise:

PBKS - INR 72 cr - 2 Players retained

SRH - INR 68 cr - 3 Players retained

RR - INR 62 cr - 3 Players retained

RCB - INR 62 cr - 3 Players retained

CSK - INR 48 cr - 4 Players retained

KKR - INR 48 cr - 4 Players retained

MI - INR 48 cr - 4 Players retained

DC - INR 47.5 cr - 4 Players retained