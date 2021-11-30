IPL 2022 Retention List: Kohli, Rohit, Dhoni retained ahead of IPL mega auction; Pandya, Rashid released

Follow us on Image Source : IPLT20.COM File photo of Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni

Highlights Mahendra Singh Dhoni is his team's second retention behind all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.

Hardik Pandya was not retained by Mumbai Indians.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Purple Cap winner Harshal Patel have been released by RCB.

Royal Challengers Bangalore on Tuesday retained their former captain Virat Kohli while Mumbai Indians predictably retained India's T20 captain Rohit Sharma and pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah ahead of the IPL mega auction.

India's greatest white-ball skipper and Chennai Super Kings talisman Mahendra Singh Dhoni is his team's second retention behind all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja while Ruturaj Gaikwad is the fourth name in the list. Moeen Ali has also been retained by CSK.

The major names to be released are out of form all-rounder Hardik Pandya and dashing keeper batter Ishan Kishan, who have been a part of Mumbai Indians core while leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and Purple Cap winner Harshal Patel have been released by RCB.

Punjab Kings released their last year's skipper KL Rahul while retaining Mayank Agarwal and uncapped Arshdeep Singh. SRH retained captain Kane Williamson as their number one player and released star spinner, Rashid Khan.

"If a player wants to be in the auction because of the price, we respect his decision. We will try and match him and see if we can pick him in the auction for the right price," said SRH CEO K Shanmugam told Star Sports on why they had to let go of Rashid.

Full list of retained players with price in INR:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (16 crore), Jasprit Bumrah (12 crore), Suryakumar Yadav(8 crore), Kieron Pollard (6 crore).

Chennai Super Kings: Ravindra Jadeja (16 crore), MS Dhoni (12 crore), Moeen Ali (8 crore), Ruturaj Gaikwad (6 crore).

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (15 crore), Glenn Maxwell (11 crore), Mohammed Siraj (7 crore).

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (12 crore, 14 crore to be deducted from overall purse) and Arshdeep Singh (4 crore).

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (14 crore), Abdul Samad (4 crore), Umran Malik (4 crore).

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (14 crore), Jos Buttler (10 crore), Yashasvi Jaiswal (4 crore).

Kolkata Knight Riders: Andre Russell (12 crore, 16 crore to be deducted from purse), Varun Chakravarthy (8 crore, 12 crore to be deducted from purse), Venkatesh Iyer (8 crore), Sunil Narine (6 crore).

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (16 crore), Axar Patel (9 crore, 12 crore to be deducted from purse), Prithvi Shaw (7.5 crore, 8 crore to be deducted from purse), Anrich Nortje (6.5 crore).