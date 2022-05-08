IPL 2022, RCB vs SRH: Twitter stands behind Virat Kohli after golden duck against SRH

Follow us on Image Source : IPL With this dismissal, Kohli has three golden ducks in the 2022 edition of the IPL.

Virat Kohli got out on a golden duck vs Sunrisers Hyderabad. J Suchith opened the attack for SRH, and Kohli flicked first ball of the over straight into Williamson's hand, who had stationed himself at short midwicket.

With this dismissal, Kohli has three golden ducks in the 2022 edition of the IPL. It is the second time he has gotten out on a golden duck vs SRH this season. The other one came against LSG.

Twitter, as expected, was abuzz after Virat's dismissal. But most Tweets called for fans to stand behind him in these tough times. Here are few of those reactions.

Earlier, RCB won the toss and opted to bat first. RCB went in with the same team, whereas SRH made two changes. Abbott and Gopal missed out and were replaced by Farooqi and Suchith.

SRH are placed at the sixth place on the points table. If they win today's match vs RCB they will move upto the 4th place. RCB, however, are placed at the fourth spot, and a win vs SRH would help them maintain their position in the top four.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing XI

Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shashank Singh, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kartik Tyagi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Umran Malik

Royal Challengers Bangalore Playing XI

Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood