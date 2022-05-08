Sunday, May 08, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
Breaking
  • MP Navneet Rana discharged from hospital; flaunts Hanuman Chalisa
  • Aditya Thackeray to visit Ayodhya on June 10
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. IPL 2022, RCB vs SRH: Twitter stands behind Virat Kohli after golden duck against SRH

IPL 2022, RCB vs SRH: Twitter stands behind Virat Kohli after golden duck against SRH

J Suchith opened the attack for SRH, and Kohli flicked the first ball of the over straight into Williamson's hand, who had stationed himself at short midwicket.

Kartik Mehindru Written by: Kartik Mehindru
New Delhi Published on: May 08, 2022 16:29 IST
With this dismissal, Kohli has three golden ducks in the 2022 edition of the IPL.
Image Source : IPL

With this dismissal, Kohli has three golden ducks in the 2022 edition of the IPL.

Virat Kohli got out on a golden duck vs Sunrisers Hyderabad. J Suchith opened the attack for SRH, and Kohli flicked first ball of the over straight into Williamson's hand, who had stationed himself at short midwicket.

With this dismissal, Kohli has three golden ducks in the 2022 edition of the IPL. It is the second time he has gotten out on a golden duck vs SRH this season. The other one came against LSG.

Twitter, as expected, was abuzz after Virat's dismissal. But most Tweets called for fans to stand behind him in these tough times. Here are few of those reactions. 

Earlier, RCB won the toss and opted to bat first. RCB went in with the same team, whereas SRH made two changes. Abbott and Gopal missed out and were replaced by Farooqi and Suchith. 

SRH are placed at the sixth place on the points table. If they win today's match vs RCB they will move upto the 4th place. RCB, however, are placed at the fourth spot, and a win vs SRH would help them maintain their position in the top four. 

Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing XI

Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shashank Singh, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kartik Tyagi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Umran Malik

Royal Challengers Bangalore Playing XI

Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood

Mothers Day 2022
Russia Ukraine News

Top News

Latest News