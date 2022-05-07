IPL 2022, RCB vs SRH Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch Bangalore vs Hyderabad match

Follow us on Image Source : IPL RCB players celebrates wicket of CSK batsman (file photo)

IPL 2022, RCB vs CSK Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match

Live Streaming details

Star Sports Network - Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1HD (Dugout).

Where can you watch RCB vs SRH the 54th Match of IPL 2022 online?

The match will be streamed live on Hotstar

When is the RCB vs SRH the 54th Match of IPL 2022?

Sunday, 8th May

At what time does RCB vs SRH the 54th Match of IPL 2022 start?

3:30 PM IST

Where is the RCB vs SRH the 54th Match of IPL 2022 being played?

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Full Squad

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Mahipal Lomror, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Anuj Rawat, David Willey, Siddarth Kaul, Karn Sharma, Suyash Prabhudessai, Jason Behrendorff, Chama V Milind, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Akash Deep, Aneeshwar Gautam

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Shashank Singh, Sean Abbott, Shreyas Gopal, Kartik Tyagi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Washington Sundar, Jagadeesha Suchith, Marco Jansen, Vishnu Vinod, Priyam Garg, Romario Shepherd, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Samad, Sushant Mishra, Glenn Phillips, Ravikumar Samarth