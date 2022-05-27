IPL 2022, RCB vs RR: Twitter hails Jos Buttler's 106 vs RCB

Follow us on Image Source : IPL Jos Buttler hit his 4th century of the season vs RCB

Jos Buttler put on an instant classic vs RCB at the Narendra Modi Stadium as he brought up his 4th century of the season and finished with 106 of 60 deliveries.

Buttler played a little differently this time as he started hitting right from ball one, and did not care to settle first. He helped Rajasthan notch up 103 in just 10 overs to kill off the chase.

Rajasthan Royals will now meet Gujarat Titans in the IPL final on Sunday.

RR won the toss and opted to bowl. Batting first, RCB made a relatively low total of 157. Rajat Patidar was the pick of the batters as he made a brilliant 58 off 42 deliveries.

He broke several records in his inning. Rajat Patidar became the second-highest run-getter in the history of IPL playoffs. He scored 170 runs in total and falls just behind Warner, who scored 190 runs in the playoffs in 2016.

No other RCB batter looked to get their timing right, and RCB eventually ended with 157/8 in 20 overs.

158 was always going to be an easy chase considering the kind of batters RR have at their disposal. But no one would have thought the Royals would make a joke of it. It all started with Jaiswal hitting 16 runs off Siraj's opening over.

Buttler carried on his red-hot form and smacked 106 off 60 deliveries to literally kill the chase within the first 10 overs. The shoulders dropped in RCB camp after Buttler's fireworks, and they just couldn't recover after that.

Sanju Samson came in, hit a few good looking shots, but departed soon after. RCB tried to halt the RR juggernaut, and they were successful, but the damage in the first 10 overs proved to be too much to recover from.

Rajasthan eventually finished the chase in 18.1 overs and booked their shot at glory vs Gujarat Titans.