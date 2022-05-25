IPL 2022, RCB vs LSG: Know time limit for each scenario and all rules in case rain returns at the Eden Gardens

Follow us on Image Source : IPL Entire ground was covered as a preventive measure

The eliminator between RCB and LSG has been hit by rain, and the toss is deleyad. These are the rules, along with time limit for all the scenerios in case we have a rain affected game.

The game can start at 9:40 without losing any overs

The cut-off time for a 5-over game is 11:56 PM

If a 5-over game isn't possible, a super over can start latest by 12:50 AM

In case of no play, league standings will be considered, and in this case, LSG will be declared as the winners and will face RR in Qualifier 2

The new guidelines issued by the BCCI are as follows:

What if rain interrupts the play and the entire match cannot be played in the given time?

In such scenario, the number of overs will be cut short to five for each side.

"The number of overs in the playoff match may, if necessary, be reduced so that each side has the opportunity to bat for five overs," the guidelines read.

What if on team plays an entire innings but the other team cannot complete the game?

Then the DLS method shall be applied.

What if a five-over match cannot be scheduled?

In this case a Super Over will take place and act as a deciding factor of winners of the match.

"For the Eliminator and each Qualifier playoff matches, in the event that it is not possible to schedule a five-over match to complete by the end of the extra time on the original day, the teams will, if conditions permit, play a Super Over to determine the winner of the relevant Eliminator or Qualifier match," guidelines added.

What if it is not possible to play even one over per side?

The team that is positioned above the other team on the points table will get qualified to play the next match.

"The team that finished highest in the league table after the 70 matches of the regular season shall be declared the winner of the relevant playoff match or final," according the guidelines.

Is there any reserved day for the Final clash?

Yes, 30th May has been kept aside as a reserve day for the Final match if it cannot be played on the scheduled date of May 29. If the final starts on May 29 that is at least one ball is bowled then the match will resume at the point where it stopped on the previous day.