  1988 road rage case: Navjot Singh Sidhu gets 1 year in jail
  RCB vs GT Dream11 IPL 2022: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream 11, Probable Playing XI for Bangalore vs Gujarat

RCB vs GT Dream11 KKR vs LSG IPL 2022 prediction fantasy cricket tips Dream11 team playing xi pitch report injury, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans

Kartik Mehindru Written by: Kartik Mehindru
New Delhi Updated on: May 19, 2022 15:43 IST
The last time GT and RCB faced each other, GT won the match by 6 wickets
Image Source : IPL

Match Details 

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans

IPL 2022, Match No. 67

Thursday, 7:30 PM

Wankhede stadium, Mumbai

Dream 11 for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans

Keepers: Wriddhiman Saha, Dinesh Karthik

Batsmen: Shubman Gill (C), Virat Kohli, David Miller

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell (VC), Shahbaz Ahmed

Bowlers:  Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood 

Probable Playing XI for RCB vs GT

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Sai Kishore, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami.

 Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Rajat Patidar, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood.

Live Streaming details

Where can you watch RCB vs GT the 67th Match of IPL 2022 on TV?

Star Sports Network - Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1HD (Dugout).

Where can you watch RCB vs GT the 67th Match of IPL 2022 online?

The match will be streamed live on Hotstar.

When is the RCB vs GT the 67th Match of IPL 2022?

Thursday, 19th May

At what time does RCB vs GT the 67th Match of IPL 2022 start?

7:30 PM IST

Where is the RCB vs GT the 67th Match of IPL 2022 being played?

Wankhede stadium, Mumbai

Full Squads

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Akash Deep, Anuj Rawat, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Sherfane Rutherford, Aneeshwar Gautam, Chama V Milind, Jason Behrendorff, David Willey, Karn Sharma, Siddarth Kaul

Gujarat Titans

Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson, Pradeep Sangwan, Varun Aaron, Jayant Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Dominic Drakes, Noor Ahmad

