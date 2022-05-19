RCB vs GT Dream11 IPL 2022: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream 11, Probable Playing XI for Bangalore vs Gujarat

RCB vs GT Dream11 IPL 2022: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream 11, Probable Playing XI for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans
Match DetailsRoyal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans
IPL 2022, Match No. 67
Thursday, 7:30 PM
Wankhede stadium, Mumbai
Dream 11 for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans
Keepers: Wriddhiman Saha, Dinesh Karthik
Batsmen: Shubman Gill (C), Virat Kohli, David Miller
All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell (VC), Shahbaz Ahmed
Bowlers: Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood
Probable Playing XI for RCB vs GT
Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Sai Kishore, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami.
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Rajat Patidar, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood.
Live Streaming details
Full Squads
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Akash Deep, Anuj Rawat, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Sherfane Rutherford, Aneeshwar Gautam, Chama V Milind, Jason Behrendorff, David Willey, Karn Sharma, Siddarth Kaul
Gujarat Titans
Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson, Pradeep Sangwan, Varun Aaron, Jayant Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Dominic Drakes, Noor Ahmad