IPL 2022: RCB support MI in their match against DC; Twitter gets flooded

The match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians on Saturday is a result deciding game for IPL 2022 playoffs. RCB and DC are still alive in the race for locking the fourth spot on the points table.

RCB are currently at the fourth position with 16 points and will hope that the Capitals don't win in their last match. Delhi is currently ranking fifth with 14 points and will replace RCB's spot if they emerge victorious against MI as their NRR is better than Bangalore.

Earlier during the day, RCB had posted a letter for MI to show their support, they also changed their profile picture to blue colour.

The five-time champions Mumbai are the first team to be eliminated from the 15th edition of the tournament. They will want to end the journey of this year's IPL with a respectable win.

The Royal Challengers supporters are rooting for Mumbai's win and fans can't keep calm because of this situation.

Here's how Twitter got flooded with humourous posts:

Full squads -

Delhi Capitals: David Warner, Sarfaraz Khan, Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Mandeep Singh, Srikar Bharat, Tim Seifert, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Ashwin Hebbar, Praveen Dubey, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Chetan Sakariya, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Daniel Sams, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Tristan Stubbs, Ramandeep Singh, Sanjay Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith, Mayank Markande, Kieron Pollard, Jaydev Unadkat, Murugan Ashwin, Fabian Allen, Basil Thampi, Anmolpreet Singh, Aryan Juyal, Arjun Tendulkar, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Akash Madhwal, Rahul Buddhi, Dewald Brevis