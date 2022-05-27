IPL 2022: RCB vs RR - Yet another heartbreak for RCB fans; Twitter gets flooded with sarcasm

Saturday, May 28, 2022
     
Aachal Maniyar Written by: Aachal Maniyar
New Delhi Updated on: May 27, 2022 23:38 IST
RCB vs RR
Image Source : IPL

RCB lost by 7 wickets in Qualifier 2

In the one-sided Qualifier 2, hopes of RCB's loyal fans were thrashed by their team's underwhelming performance as RR won by seven wickets in just 18.1 overs.

In fifteen years of the tournament, RCB who has a massive number of supporters have failed to win a single title. This year the team looked composed and when it seemed that this might be their year, Bangalore's batting line-up collapsed and bowling side too was punished by Rajasthan's batsmen with Jos Buttler single-handedly leading the match.

The Twitter has flooded with sarcastic posts mocking the slogan 'Ee Sala Cup naamde'(this year the cup is ours) of Faf du Plessis-led team:

 

 

 

 

