IPL 2022: RCB's Harshal Patel doesn't want to 'shy away' from death bowling challenge

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI Harshal Patel lets out a roar after picking a wicket.

IPL 2022: Don't want to shy away from the challenge of bowling at death, says RCB's Harshal Patel

Harshal Patel loaded up his run-up only to bowl a big wide and five more wides as from 45 off 18 balls, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) required 35 off 18 balls to beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and join Rajasthan Royals in the Qualifier 2.

RCB fans felt their team will once again crash out of the tournament with former skipper Virat Kohli letting a huge roar in the outfield. However, Harshal delivered the goods as the death over specialist conceded just two runs in his remaining legal deliveries and dismissed the dangerous Marcus Stoinis.

Bowling at the death is an art and the 31-year-old seems to have mastered the art. Although nervous, the Haryana speedster wants himself to be in the situation time and again.

"Whether I would be able to deliver or not, I don't really know, I can't say. But I want to be in those situations, there is no doubt about that," Harshal said.

Harshal's brilliance with the ball helped RCB eke out a 14-run win over Lucknow Super Giants on Wednesday. The Faf du Plessis team will now meet Rajasthan Royals in the Qualifier 2 and the winner will take on Gujarat Lions in the final of IPL 2022.

"I have been wanting to do that for the past two-three years, I have been doing that for Haryana, and I wanted to do it at the bigger stage and I will continue to put myself in those situations, sometimes it is going to come off, sometimes it is not going to come off," he said.

"There will be games where I will end up losing for the team and I am okay with that as long as I don't shy away from challenges," he added.

Defending 208 against Lucknow Harshal started with a spell of 2-0-8-0 and ended being the most economical bowler of his side with figures of 4-0-25-1 accounting the most prized wicket of Stoinis.

"First of all, yes, I was nervous, there is no doubt about that. If you are defending 35 off 18 balls, then you're going to be nervous around it. I knew when I gave away six runs without bowling a ball -- gave away those wides, I knew that the wide yorker won't work.

"So I thought what worked for me in the first two overs, I want to go back to that and give myself the best opportunity to get KL (Rahul) and Stoinis out. Fortunately, I got Stoinis out at the boundary," he said.

A huge clash awaits RCB as they now face Rajasthan Royals in the Qualifier 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday.