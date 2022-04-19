IPL 2022: RCB probable playing 11 vs LSG; Bangalore to go in unchanged

Follow us on Image Source : IPL RCB are expected to field the same 11 vs LSG

Royal Challengers Bangalore will take the field against Lucknow Super Giants on April 19, Tuesday. Both teams come into this game on the back of strong victories.

RCB defeated Delhi Capitals in their previous games, while LSG beat Mumbai Indians. When RCB take on LSG, you can expect the same 11 that beat Delhi Capitals to take the field.

RCB's probable playing 11

Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Suyash Prabhudessai, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj

Dinesh Karthik has been the man for RCB this season. Pure revelation. He has been the best finisher of the tournament by a mile & his strike rate of 209.57 is the highest in the league. It wouldn't be an overstatement to say that he hasn't let RCB feel AB de Villiers' absence.

The only thing RCB would like is more contribution from the top order. Virat Kohli hasn't had a great season thus far. He has just scored 119 runs in six matches with the highest score of 48. That's nowhere close to his standards. Even the skipper himself hasn't had a good game after the first one where is smashed 88 vs Punjab Kings.

Anuj Rawat has had moments of brilliance, but the team management would like him to be a bit more consistent. Shahbaz Ahmed has been doing his job fantastically well along with Dinesh Karthik. The bowling group seems to have gelled well, and there aren't any problems there. They would just like to keep extras on the lower side.

So barring any injuries, don't expect any changes in the playing eleven for RCB against LSG.

