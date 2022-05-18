IPL 2022: RCB eye big win to remain in race of playoffs as they take over table-toppers GT

Follow us on Image Source : IPL RCB players celebrating (file photo)

Table-toppers Gujarat Titans would look to continue their winning streak as they face Royal Challengers Bangalore who need a big victory their hopes for playoffs alive in the match on Thursday.

While RCB are in the fifth position by winning seven out of 13 matches, debutant GT have already sealed the top position with 20 points from 13 games.

But what could hurt RCB is their net run rate of -0.323. A win against GT would move them to 16 points but that might not be enough as they also need a few favourable results going their way.

Delhi Capitals, who are currently at the fourth spot, can also get 16 points from their last match against MI and they have a better net run rate than RCB at +0.255.

Virat Kohli's disappointing performance needs to be changed and he has to play an impact knock to make a turnaround in his form and the fortunes of RCB.

Skipper Faf du Plessis, Mahipal Lomror and Dinesh Karthik also need to play big knocks.

Glenn Maxwell and Rajat Patidar have been getting starts but they have to convert them into big scores.

When it comes to bowling, Harshal Patel and Wanindu Hasaranga have been assets for the Royal Challengers.

RCB, however, would be concerned over the form of Josh Hazlewood and Mohammed Siraj as they leaked runs in their last match against Punjab.

GT, on the other hand, will still rank first on the points table even if they lose the match and will get two chances to reach the final.

Gujarat's batting has witnessed some brilliant performances from the likes of Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill, David Miller, skipper Pandya and Rahul Tewatia.

It has been complimented superbly by the bowling attack led by experienced Mohammed Shami and has the likes of young Yash Dayal, Lockie Fergusson and Alzarri Joseph.

GT's spin department is being led by Rashid Khan, who has got much-needed support from R Sai Kishore.

Full squads:

Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya, Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Gurkeerat Singh, B Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Matthew Wade, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Wriddhiman Saha, Alzarri Joseph, Darshan Nalkande, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Pradeep Sangwan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Varun Aaron, Yash Dayal.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Josh Hazlewood, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Behrendorff, Suyash Prabhudesai, Chama Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Rajat Patidar, Siddharth Kaul.

The match starts at 7:30 PM.

(Inputs from PTI)