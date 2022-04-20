IPL 2022: RCB beat LSG by 18 runs as Faf and Hazlewood shine

Follow us on Image Source : IPL RCB beat LSG by 18 runs to move up to the 2nd place on the points table

Led by Faf du Plessis and Josh Hazlewood, Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Lucknow Super Giants by 18 runs on Tuesday, 19 April.

LSG won the toss and put RCB to bat first. The Super Giants were off to a dream start as they sent both Anuj Rawat and Virat Kohli packing in the first over itself.

Maxwell came in for RCB and struck some lusty blows. But he was eventually denied by Krunal Pandya, who got him out after a quickfire 23 off 11 deliveries. LSG were on top, but Faf had other plans. He almost batted through the entire RCB innings, made a magnificent 96, and powered his side to 181.

Chasing 182, LSG were reduced to 33-2 within five overs. Krunal Pandya was the pick among the Lucknow batters as he made a handy contribution of 42 off 28 deliveries.

It all came down to LSG needing 44 runs in 18 balls. Stonis and Badoni were looking good but couldn't take their team home as RCB eventually won the match by 18 runs.