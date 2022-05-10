IPL 2022: Ravi Shastri's advice to DC skipper Rishabh Pant - 'Just smack and bat in Russell mode'

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Former India head coach Ravi Shastri wants Rishabh Pant to take the attacking approach and win more games for Delhi Capitals. (File Photo)

Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant has got starts in IPL 2022 but has failed to convert them into big knocks. And former India coach Ravi Shastri who has seen Pant from close quarters has advised the wicket-keeper to take a cue from another destructive all-rounder, Andre Russell.

Shastri feels that Pant should attack the bowlers and once he gets the tempo, the DC skipper has to change to the Russell mode.

In 11 matches, Pant has scored 281 runs at a strike rate of 152.71 but has failed to win matches for his side.

"I feel once he gets the tempo going he shouldn't change, he should be in the Russell mould in this format of the game," Shastri said on ESPNcricinfo's T20 Time Out.

"You get your eye in, you're striking it well - don't think too much. No matter who the bowler is, if it's there to be smacked, smack it. Who knows, you might win more matches than people expect you to."

Shastri feels what sets Rusell, one the most destructive batters in T20 cricket, apart from the other is the clarity of mindest, which will also serve Pant, who is capable of playing belligerent knocks, well.

"Russell is very, very clear in his mindset. It is bang-bang-bang once he's in the mood. There's no stopping him, there's not even a negative thought that will peep through his system - it is (all about) smacking.

"Rishabh is totally capable of playing in that fashion, and I hope he thinks in that way because you'll see some special innings from him in T20 cricket."

"He's getting off to starts and then getting out in a manner which he wouldn't like, but I don't think he should change his tempo," added Shastri.