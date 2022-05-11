IPL 2022: Jaiswal reveals his special request for Buttler

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rajasthan Royals' Jaiswal against Punjab Kings

Rajasthan Royals' Yashasvi Jaiswal has revealed that he had requested his fellow opener, Jos Buttler, to allow him to take the first ball in their match against Punjab Kings.

The left-handed opener had smashed 68 off 41 balls and contributed to Rajasthan's chase of 190.

"I wanted to do it as I had been thinking of doing it, which I enjoy. I asked Jos Bhai, could you please allow me to play the first ball. He said, yes, go and enjoy myself. Now, just thinking to go and express what is in my control. Just focus on what I can do and enjoy myself (against Delhi Capitals)," said Jaiswal in a pre-match chat.

Speaking about his routine, Jaiswal explained, "I'm feeling good and am excited about the game. I am so happy to be here. On the sidelines, I was following my normal routines. I was meditating well, working on my game, and skills and learning from seniors, talking to them about how can I do when I get the chance. Of course, Zubin sir helped and talked to him a lot about how can I be in a better position. I was trying to get better and be prepared for when the chance arrives."

He feels blessed to be playing under the coaching of Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara. Speaking about his experience he said, "We have had chats during practice, like about the plans. The communication has been great and he gives useful advice of different kinds. I'm really happy to get the knowledge from the legend and so glad to be under him."

Jaiswal who was named player of the tournament in the 2020 Men's U19 World Cup has scored 112 runs in five matches with an average of 22.40 this season