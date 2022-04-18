IPL 2022: RR's playing 11 vs KKR; Trent Boult expected to make a comeback

Follow us on Image Source : IPL Trent Boult is expected to make his comeback into the side after being on the sidelines during RR's last game vs GT.

Rajasthan Royals will take the field against KKR in the 30th match of the IPL on April 18 at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. Sanju Samson's men come into this match on the back of a defeat vs Gujarat Titans. Chasing 192, RR were 9 down with 155 runs on the board after 20 overs.

Jimmy Neesham replaced Trent Boult who sat out the previous game due to a niggle. It was quite evident that RR missed Boult's services during the powerplay.

Also Read: IPL 2022: KKR's probable playing 11 vs RR; Knights to go in unchanged

Despite their loss against Gujarat Titans, there isn't much to change for Rajasthan when they take the field today. Let's take a look at their probable playing 11.

Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Riyan Parag, Trent Boult, Kuldeep Sen, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal

If Trent Boult is fit, he comes straight back into the eleven at the expense of Jimmy Neesham. But since Neesham can also be utilised as a power-hitter lower down the order, Boult can also be slotted in place of Rassie van der Dussen.

Other than this, there isn't much to change for RR. But all eyes will be on Sanju Samson to see how he performs. The talented batter has had a pretty ordinary season up until now. He is just averaging close to 24 in 5 matches played thus far. The RR dug-out would need a lot more from their skipper.