  5. IPL 2022: Rajasthan Royal's Hetmyer leaves bio-bubble temporarily

IPL 2022: Rajasthan Royal's Hetmyer leaves bio-bubble temporarily

Hetmyer's performance this season has been very important for the team

Aachal Maniyar Written by: Aachal Maniyar
New Delhi Published on: May 08, 2022 15:52 IST
Shimron Hetmyer
Image Source : BCCI

Shimron Hetmyer in action during a RR match (file photo)

Rajasthan Royals Shimron Hetmyer has left bio-bubble temporarily on Sunday. The West Indian batsman traveled to his home in Guyana for the birth of his first child. 

"Babies are born only once and this is my first, Hetmyer said in a video posted by RR."

"We are helping him in every way we can, and our best wishes are with him and his wife Nirvani," the Royals tweeted.

They also said that Hetymer would return to Mumbai soon and resume his duties for the franchise for the remaining matches of the IPL.

"We look forward to Shimron then returning to Mumbai, and resuming duties at the Royals for the remainder of our matches in IPL 2022," the franchise added.

Hetmyer's performance this season has been very important for the team. He has scored 291 runs in 11 matches with an average of 72.75.

The Royals currently rank third on the points table and are considered among the strong teams to make it to the playoffs. 

They have the remaining three games against  Delhi Capitals on May 11, against Lucknow Super Giants on May 15, and against Chennai Super Kings on May 20

