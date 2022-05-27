IPL 2022, Qualifier 2: Ahead of the royal clash, RCB-RR fans battle it out on Twitter

Follow us on Image Source : IPL RR to take on RCB in qualifier 2

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals are set for the Qualifier 2 face-off. Both the teams will look forward to seal the spot in the final against Gujarat Titans.

While RCB will eye their maiden title of the tournament, RR will hope to get their hands on title after 2008.

Full squads -

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal, Karun Nair, James Neesham, Rassie van der Dussen, Corbin Bosch, Navdeep Saini, KC Cariappa, Daryl Mitchell, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Anunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Garhwal

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Aneeshwar Gautam, Sherfane Rutherford, Anuj Rawat, Suyash Prabhudessai, Chama V Milind, Jason Behrendorff, David Willey, Karn Sharma, Finn Allen, Siddarth Kaul