IPL 2022: PBKS vs CSK, Player battles to watch out for

Image Source : IPL Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings are currently placed 8th and 9th on the points table respectively.

Punjab Kings are all set to take on the Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday, April 25.

The last time these two teams met, PBKS made short work of Chennai. CSK won the toss and opted to bowl. Batting first, Punjab Kings put 180 on board, with Liam Livingstone scoring an effortless 60 off 32 deliveries.

Chasing 181, CSK bundled out for 126, with Shivam Dube (57 off 30 balls) being the lone warrior for them. So, when the two teams meet again today, there will be certain match-ups that both dug-outs would have worked out.

These are the player battles to watch out for in the Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings match.

Rahul Chahar vs MS Dhoni

When these two teams faced each other earlier in the tournament, Dhoni laboured his way to 23 off 28 deliveries, before getting out to Rahul Chahar.

Dhoni's struggles against spin bowling are well documented. He has failed to rotate the strike against spinners, and has also found it difficult to hit them out of the park.

So, if and when Dhoni comes to bat, don't be surprised if Mayank brings in Chahar.

Kagiso Rabada vs Ruturaj Gaikwad

Talk about matching fire with fire. Although Rabada is a seasoned performer, Gaikwad is yet to find his place in the international circuit. In the last match, Rabada got Gaikwad out in the second over itself. When Ruturaj takes the field today, he will have that dismissal in mind.

Mukesh Choudhary vs Liam Livingstone

Liam Livingstone took Mukesh Choudhary apart in their last encounter. He smashed Mukesh for 26 runs in one over. When these two meet again, it will interesting to see how Mukesh bowls at Livingstone.

Liam, on the other hand, would have the confidence of taking him to the cleaners. It is surely going to be a mouth-watering contest.