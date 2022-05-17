IPL 2022: Punjab Kings star player Shikhar Dhawan is set to make his Bollywood debut - reports

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Shikhar Dhawan during practice session (file photo)

Star cricketer Shikhar Dhawan's love for movies is not hidden. He has depicted his acting skills by posting several trending reels. Fans on social media have always praised and showered love on his posts. Now it looks like the entertainment quotient of Gabbar is about to be channelled impactfully. According to a report by Pinkvilla, Shikhar is going to set his foot in movies and has already finished shooting for a mainstream Bollywood film for his debut.

The report clarified that the role of the left-handed opening batsman won't be a cameo instead he will play an important character in the film.

"Shikhar always had huge respect for actors, and when he was offered this part he was happy to come aboard. The makers felt that Shikhar suits the character and reached out to him a few months back. It’s a proper full-length role and is not a cameo. His part is pivotal to the film, which is expected to release sometime this year," the source was quoted.

Shikhar is playing for Punjab Kings for this ongoing IPL season. He is fourth in the race for Orange Cap, so far. He has scored 421 runs from 13 matches with an average of 38.27 by hammering 45 boundaries and 10 sixes. He has smashed three half-centuries.

Punjab Kings who are currently at the seventh position on the IPL points table have their last match of the league on Sunday, May 22