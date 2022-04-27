IPL 2022: Pull out of IPL, for all you care: Ravi Shastri tells Virat Kohli

Follow us on Image Source : AP Ravi Shastri during a practice session of team India. (File Photo)

After his Tuesday's poor performance against RR for RCB, the off-coloured Virat Kohli was advised by former Team India head coach Ravi Shastri to take a break even if it meant pulling out of IPL.

"I think a break is ideal for him because he has played non-stop cricket and he has captained the side across all formats. It will be wise of him to take a break. You know, sometimes you have to draw the balance. This year he is already into the tournament (IPL 2022), tomorrow if push comes to shove and you want to prolong your international career and make a mark there for 6-7 years, pull out of the IPL, for all you care," Shastri said.

This is the second time in a week that Shastri has told Virat to take a break to prolong his international career.

A few days back, after his first golden duck, Shastri said if anyone needs a break, it's an "overcooked" Kohli.

Run-machine Virat has been battling one of his worst phases in a hugely successful career, having failed to score a hundred in any format for more than three years now.

Kohli was promoted to the top of the order against Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday after back-to-back ducks but the move also did not yield the desired result as the former India captain was out for nine. RCB lost the match by 29 runs.

Shastri emphasized the importance of a break in a player's career at a time when the calendar is crammed with one assignment after another.

"Not only Virat, but I'll also tell that to any other player. If you want to play and do well for India, you have to draw the line where you want to take that break and the ideal break would be off-season when India is not playing and the only time India does not play in the IPL," Shastri said.

Kohli, the former India skipper in all three formats, stepped down from captaincy roles last year. He has not scored a century in any format since November 2019.

