IPL 2022: PBKS vs SRH - Punjab Kings win by five wickets to finish sixth on points table

Image Source : IPL PBKS ended sixth on IPL points table after beating SRH

Punjab Kings ended their journey of this season on a high note by five wickets in just 15 overs against sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday.

Batting first, Sunrisers Hyderabad were restrictd to 157/8.

But it was never going to be enough as Liam Livingstone hammered an unbeaten 49 off 22 balls. He also hit the 1000th six of the edition.

Shikhar Dhawan and Jitesh Sharma also contributed handsomely to the team's cause as the chase was completed in just 15.1 overs.

Punjab Kings, who haven't made the play-offs since 2014, ended sixth while the Sunrisers ended their on eighth spot on the points table.

Opener Jonny Bairstow attacked Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Washington Sundar, with boundaries. It helped Dhawan to play his accumulating game as Punjab maintained their philosophy of all out attack even as Sunrisers dropped some sitters on the field.

Earlier, Punjab Kings bowlers showed a lot of discipline.

Arshdeep Singh put another brilliant spell but it was his state team colleague Harpreet Brar, who was the pick of the bowlers with wickets of Priyam Garg, Rahul Tripathi and Aiden Markram.

SRH's best batter of the season, Abhishek Sharma once again got a start but should have converted it into a big one which didn't happen.

Tripathi did cross a personal milestone of 400 runs.

It was left to Romario Shepherd and Washington Sundar to take the SRH past the 150-run mark with their 58-run sixth-wicket partnership off only 4.5 overs.

In fact, 50-plus runs came in the last four overs as Nathan Ellis erred in length despite a couple of back-to-back wickets that he got in the bargain.

Ellis did bowl a good hat-trick delivery which Bhuvneshwar Kumar averted only to get run-out of the very next delivery.

(Inputs from PTI)