IPL 2022, PBKS vs SRH: Injured Mayank Agarwal out of Punjab Kings Playing 11, Shikhar Dhawan to lead side

Follow us on Image Source : IPL Punjab Kings stand-in skipper Shikhar Dhawan ahead of toss against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2022

Punjab Kings captain Mayank Agarwal got injured ahead of the side's game against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2022 on Sunday. Prabhsimran Singh replaced him in the playing eleven. In Mayank's absence, Shikhar Dhawan will be leading the side. Shikhar is leading an IPL side after eight years. He last captained Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2014.

After the toss, PBKS stand-in captain Shikhar said,

"Mayank got hit on his toe, he should be fine for the next game. So, there's just one change for us - Prabhsimran is in. We are performing well without depending on individuals - need to continue playing well as a unit, the bowling can get better, we're working on it. The team is new and we're taking time to settle. The toss could be an advantage, it's a bit sticky, the ball could turn, but if we put up a good total, we can put them under pressure."

SRH won the toss and opted to field first. SRH have fielded an unchanged side from their last game. After winning the toss Kane Williamson said,

" It's something we've done recently, we need to just play according to our plans. The wicket will hold up for the entire game, just need to make those small improvements, the signs are good, and need to adjust to the conditions early. Same team for us."

Playing XI

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shashank Singh, Jagadeesha Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan