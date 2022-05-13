IPL 2022, PBKS vs RCB: Poor form? No problem; Virat Kohli achieves another landmark

Follow us on Image Source : IPL Virat Kohli during match vs Punjab Kings

Virat Kohli may not be in great form, but the records keep coming in for the legend. In the match vs PBKS, Kohli became the first batsman to reach the 6500-run landmark.

The landmark is a testament to the kind of player Kohli has been through all these years. Shikhar Dhawan is just behind Kohli with 6186 runs against his name.

In the 13 matches played this season, Kohli has scored a total of 234 runs with the highest score of 58. He was looking in great touch in the game vs Punjab Kings, but got out in a rather unfortunate fashion after making 20 off 14 deliveries.

Earlier, RCB won the toss and opted to bowl. Bairstow, who was rusty during the earlier phase of the tournament, was back in his element with as many as seven sixes and four boundaries during a knock where he literally went hell for leather.

Such was his dominance that by the time six overs of Powerplay ended, Bairstow had hit seven towering sixes.

Punjab Kings, which had set the template of blazing Powerplay starts, got 83 in six overs with Glenn Maxwell (1/17 in 2 overs), Josh Hazlewood (0/64 in 4 overs) and Mohammed Siraj (0/36 in 2 overs) being treated with utter disdain.

They eventually finished with 209 runs on board.

Punjab Kings Playing XI

Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Mayank Agarwal(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Liam Livingstone, Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh

Royal Challengers Bangalore Playing XI

Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik(w), Mahipal Lomror, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood

(With inputs from PTI)