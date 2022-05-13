IPL 2022, PBKS vs RCB: Player battles to watch out for

Follow us on Image Source : IPL Glenn Maxwell | File Photo

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings will battle it out to strengthen their bid for a playoffs spot as they collide on Friday.

The last time these two teams faced each other, it was carnage all over with 400+ runs scored in the match. PBKS won the last encounter vs RCB by chasing a mammoth target of 205 with an over to spare.

A lot has changed now. If RCB win tonight, they will solidify their chances for a playoffs spot. If not, the maximum they'll be able to reach will be 16 points and it will come down to who has the better NRR.

Similarly, PBKS winning will heat up the battle for the fourth spot. Now when these two teams meet each other, both dug outs will have certain matchups in mind. These are the player battles to watch out for when RCB take on PBKS.

Virat Kohli vs Arshdeep Singh

Virat Kohli has looked like his pale self this season. However, if the RCB coaching staff and the man himself is to be believed, a big knock is just around the corner. It will be great to see him up against one of best bowlers of the tournament, Arshdeep Singh.

With form and luck not on his side, it will be interesting to see how Kohli manages to see Arshdeep through, or who knows, maybe even attack him.

Kagiso Rabada vs Glenn Maxwell

Last season, Maxwell looked to get himself in before launching an all-out assault, but this season, he has been a bit out of form and looked to attack from ball one.

Don't be surprised if Agarwal brings in Rabada as soon as Maxwell comes in for RCB. It will be the best vs the best and both will try and put their team in a good position. It wouldn't be an overstatement to say that the result of this contest can even decide the result of the match.

Wanindu Hasaranga vs Liam Livingstone

Hasranga was on absolute fire in RCB's game vs SRH as he finished with a five-wicket haul. Liam's exploits this season needs no introduction.

Livingstone has played well against the spinners, and if PBKS can get off to a good start, Liam will look to take him to the cleaners. Hasranga, however, isn't easy to put away.

It will be exciting to see who comes out on top.