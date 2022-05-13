IPL 2022, PBKS vs RCB: Bairstow creates history; equals Jayasuriya's 14-year-old record

Follow us on Image Source : IPL Bairstow after hitting 50 vs RCB

Jonny Bairstow was on absolute fire as nailed maximum after maximum on his way to a brilliantly made half-century. He eventually finished with 66 off 29 deliveries.

The flamboyant innings consisted of four boundaries and as many as seven sixes. With this, Bairstow tied Sanath Jayasuriya for the most number of sixes inside the powerplay - 7.

It was way back in 2008 when Jayasuriya created this record against Chennai Super Kings. He blasted his way to an unbeaten century (114*) and helped his team (Mumbai Indians) defeat CSK. As he smacked 7 sixes, MI ended up getting 78 runs in six overs.

Jayasuriya held onto this record alone for 14 years. This goes on to tell the importance of the knock that Bairstow played today. Riding on his six-hitting carnival, PBKS got off to monstrous start as they ended up getting 83 runs in the Powerplay.

Earlier, RCB won the toss and opted to bowl first.

Punjab Kings Playing XI

Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Mayank Agarwal(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Liam Livingstone, Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh

Royal Challengers Bangalore Playing XI

Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik(w), Mahipal Lomror, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood