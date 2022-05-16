IPL 2022, PBKS vs DC Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals

Follow us on Image Source : IPL Punjab Kings fielders in action against Gujarat Titans

IPL 2022, DC vs PBKS Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings

Live Streaming details

Star Sports Network - Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1HD (Dugout).

Where can you watch DC vs PBKS the 64th Match of IPL 2022 online?

The match will be streamed live on Hotstar

When is the DC vs PBKS the 64th Match of IPL 2022?

Monday, 16th May

At what time does DC vs PBKS the 64th Match of IPL 2022 start?

7:30 PM IST

Where is the DC vs PBKS the 64th Match of IPL 2022 being played?

Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai

Full Squads

Delhi Capitals

Srikar Bharat, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant, Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Anrich Nortje, Mandeep Singh, Sarfaraz Khan, Tim Seifert, Lungi Ngidi, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed, Ashwin Hebbar, Praveen Dubey, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Vicky Ostwal

Punjab Kings

Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Mayank Agarwal, Jitesh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, Sandeep Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh, Odean Smith, Benny Howell, Baltej Singh, Writtick Chatterjee, Prerak Mankad, Ishan Porel, Atharva Taide, Nathan Ellis, Vaibhav Arora, Ansh Patel, Raj Bawa