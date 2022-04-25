Follow us on Image Source : IPL Mayank's PBKS will take on Jadeja's CSK in the 38th match of the IPL on Monday, April 25.

IPL 2022, PBKS vs CSK Live Streaming Details: When and Where to Watch Punjab vs Chennai

Where can you watch PBKS vs CSK, 38th Match of IPL 2022 on TV?

Star Sports Network - Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1HD (Dugout).

Where can you watch PBKS vs CSK, 38th Match of IPL 2022 online?

Hotstar

When is the PBKS vs CSK, 38th Match IPL 2022?

Monday, 25th April

At what time does PBKS vs CSK, 38th Match of IPL 2022 start?

7:30 PM IST

Where is the PBKS vs CSK, 38th Match IPL 2022 being played?

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Full Squad

Chennai Super Kings

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja(c), MS Dhoni(w), Dwaine Pretorius, Dwayne Bravo, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana, Chris Jordan, Devon Conway, Mitchell Santner, Tushar Deshpande, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, Subhranshu Senapati, Prashant Solanki, KM Asif, Simarjeet Singh, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Matheesha Pathirana, Bhagath Varma

Punjab Kings

Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal(c), Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Nathan Ellis, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Odean Smith, Sandeep Sharma, Rishi Dhawan, Benny Howell, Baltej Singh, Writtick Chatterjee, Prerak Mankad, Ishan Porel, Atharva Taide, Prabhsimran Singh, Harpreet Brar, Ansh Patel, Raj Bawa