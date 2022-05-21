IPL 2022: Out of playoffs race, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings look to end season on good note

Follow us on Image Source : IPL SRH to take on PBKSin 70th match of IPL 2022

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings will hope to end this year's season on a high note by winning the match.

Both teams were left behind in the play-off race when RCB defeated Gujarat Titans on Thursday and got 16 points.

Hyderabad will play in the absence of their captain Kane Williamson, who has returned back to New Zealand for the birth of his child.

Either Bhuvneshwar Kumar or Nicholas Pooran are are likely to lead SRH in their 14th match this season.

While Sunrisers managed to end their five-match losing streak by a win over Mumbai Indians, Punjab lost to Delhi Capitals in their previous matches.

After beating RCB by 54 runs, PBKS suffered a batting collapse in their must-win against Delhi.

Punjab Kings are dependent on Jonny Baitsow, Liam Livingstone, Shikhar Dhawan for putting score on the board.

When it comes to bowling, Kagiso Rabada is currently the highest wicket taker among fast bowlers this IPL. Arshdeep Singh has been impressive especially in the death overs.On the bowling front, pace sensation

For Sunrisers, Umran Malik, who enjoyed a good outing in the previous game, is likely to keep the speed gun radar busy. Bhuvneshwar and Farooqi will be eyeing another good outing and Natarajan will have to find a way to nail his yorkers again.

SRH made some tactical changes in the last game and they paid off. Priyam Garg was brought into the side and the youngster impressed. Abhishek Sharma has been good in patches while Aiden Markram has gone under the radar after a few good knocks.

Full squads:

Sunrisers Hyderabad - Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Priyam Garg, Shashank Singh, Romario Shepherd, Marco Jansen, J Suchith, Shreyas Gopal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sean Abbott, Kartik Tyagi, Saurabh Tiwary, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Umran Malik, T Natarajan.

Punjab Kings - Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Porel, Liam Livingstone, Odean Smith, Sandeep Sharma, Raj Angad Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Vaibhav Arora, Nathan Ellis, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Benny Howell.

The match starts at 7.30 PM

(Inputs from PTI)