IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians begin preparation; Kishan, Rohit, Bumrah join squad

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of Mumbai Indian skipper Rohit Sharma in action.

Record five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians on Tuesday set the ground running for their 2022 campaign.

The 12-day strength and conditioning pre-season camp, ahead of Mumbai Indians' first match, is being held at their in-house training facility at Reliance Jio Stadium in neighbouring Navi Mumbai.

"Mumbai Indians will also play a couple of inter-squad practice matches towards the second week of the camp," a media statement issued by Mumbai Indians stated.

The first-day training session was preceded with player assessment analysis by the coaching staff led by the director of cricket Zaheer Khan and coach Mahela Jayawardene.

Joining Zaheer and Mahela on this task will be Shane Bond, Robin Singh, Kiran More, Rahul Sanghvi, Vinay Kumar, TA Sekar, Paul Chapman and data analyst CKM Dhananjai.

Earlier, captain Rohit Sharma accompanied by speedster Jasprit Bumrah moved from bubble to bubble to join the squad late on Monday night, while Ishan Kishan flew from Bengaluru separately after securing a full-fitness certificate from NCA.

(Reported by PTI)