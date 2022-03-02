IPL 2022: MS Dhoni lands in Surat, CSK to start pre-season camp on March 8

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ @ABHIRAM45208893 CSK's pre-season camp will start by March 8.

Highlights The IPL 2022 season will be held from March 26-May 29.

A total of 70 league matches will be played across four in Mumbai and Pune.

The venue for the playoff matches will be decided later.

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings have set their pre-season camp in Surat and their captain MS Dhoni has joined the camp along with the support staff including assistant coach Laxmipathy Balaji.

According to ESPN Cricinfo's interaction with CSK chief executive officer Kasi Viswanathan, the team management decided to start the pre-season camp in Surat in order to get used to the conditions. He also confirmed that the camp will start by March 8. The entire IPL season will take place in Mumbai and Pune while Surat is on the border of Gujarat and Maharashtra. He

"With the Chennai pitch clay-based, we decided to practise on wickets that will be similar to those in Mumbai and Pune. Also, the travel will be easy," Viswanathan told ESPN Cricinfo.

According to Viswanathan, the overseas coaching staff led by head coach Stephen Fleming will be arriving around March 12.

The IPL 2022 season will be held from March 26-May 29. A total of 70 league matches will be played across four international standard venues in Mumbai and Pune. The venue for the playoff matches will be decided later. Interestingly, with regards to doubleheaders, there will be 12 matches/days.

Mumbai, Wankhede Stadium will host 20 matches while 15 matches will be played at Brabourne Stadium (CCI). DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai will host 20 matches while Pune's MCA International Stadium will conduct 15 matches.

Group A: Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, and Lucknow Super Giants.

Group B will consist of: Chennai Super Kings, Sunrises Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings, and Gujarat Titans.