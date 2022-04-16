IPL 2022, MI vs LSG Live Streaming Details: When and Where to Watch MI vs LSG

Follow us on Image Source : IPL LSG players celebrate taking a wicket against SRH (File Photo)

IPL 2022, MI vs LSG Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants Live TV, Online

Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants

Match No. 26 of IPL 2022

Saturday, 3:30 PM

Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Live Streaming details

Where can you watch MI vs LSG 26th Match of IPL 2022 on TV?

Star Sports Network - Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1HD (Dugout).

Where can you watch MI vs LSG 26th Match of IPL 2022 online?

Hotstar

When is the MI vs LSG 26th Match of IPL 2022?

Saturday, 16th April

At what time does MI vs LSG 26th Match of IPL 2022 start?

3:30 PM IST

Where is the MI vs LSG 26th Match of IPL 2022 being played?

Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Probable Playing XI for MI vs SRH

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Fabian Allen, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Jaydev Unadkat, Tymal Mills

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya, K Gowtham, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan