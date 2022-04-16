IPL 2022, MI vs LSG Live Streaming Details: When and Where to Watch MI vs LSG

Saturday, April 16, 2022
     
India TV Sports Desk Written by: India TV Sports Desk
Mumbai Published on: April 16, 2022 12:31 IST
Match Details 

Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants

Match No. 26 of IPL 2022

Saturday, 3:30 PM

Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Live Streaming details

Where can you watch MI vs LSG 26th Match of IPL 2022 on TV?

Star Sports Network - Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1HD (Dugout).

Where can you watch MI vs LSG 26th Match of IPL 2022 online?

Hotstar

When is the MI vs LSG 26th Match of IPL 2022?

Saturday, 16th April

At what time does MI vs LSG 26th Match of IPL 2022 start?

3:30 PM IST

Where is the MI vs LSG 26th Match of IPL 2022 being played?

Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Probable Playing XI for MI vs SRH

 

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Fabian Allen, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Jaydev Unadkat, Tymal Mills

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya, K Gowtham, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan

