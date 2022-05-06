IPL 2022, MI vs GT: MI beat Gujarat Titans by 5 runs after Sams' last over heroics

Follow us on Image Source : IPL Sams celebrating after defending 9 runs in the last over vs GT

Mumbai Indians beat Gujarat Titans by 5 runs in an absolute thriller on Friday.

Batting first, Rohit took MI off to a flyer as he scored a quickfire 43 off 28 deliveries. Sharma's opening partner, Ishan Kishan, looked in good touch as the southpaw raced away to 45 off 29 deliveries. MI lost their way in the middle overs as Surya, Pollard, and Tilak couldn't contribute much.

But, powered by Tim David's 44 of 21 deliveries, MI eventually finished with 177 on board. In Titans' run chase, Wriddhiman Saha top-scored with a 55 off 40 balls while Shubman Gill made 52 off 36 balls.

It all came down to 9 runs required off the last 6 balls, but Sams held his nerve, and delivered for Mumbai Indians. For MI, Murugan Ashwin took two wickets for 29 runs while Kieron Pollard got one.

Brief Scores:

Mumbai Indians: 177 for 6 in 20 overs (Ishan Kishan 45, Rohit Sharma 43, Tim David 44 not out; Rashid Khan 2/24).

Gujarat Titans: 172 for 5 in 20 overs (Wriddhiman Saha 55, Shubman Gill 52, Murugan Ashwin 2/29).