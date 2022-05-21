Saturday, May 21, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
Breaking
  • CBI grills Bengal minister for third day over daughter's 'illegal' appointment
  • CBI conducting searches against brokers at more than 10 locations in connection with the NSE co-location scam case
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. IPL 2022: MI vs DC - Jasprit Bumrah scalps three crucial wickets; Watch

IPL 2022: MI vs DC - Jasprit Bumrah scalps three crucial wickets; Watch

The right-handed bowler took 15 wickets in the current season from 14 matches with an economy of 7.18.  

Aachal Maniyar Written by: Aachal Maniyar
New Delhi Published on: May 21, 2022 22:35 IST
Jasprit Bumrah
Image Source : IPL

Jasprit Bumrah in action against DC

In Mumbai Indians' match against Delhi Capitals  on Saturday, Jasprit Bumrah picked three crucial wickets and helped in restricting DC at 159/7.

Watch the video:

He took early wickets of dangerous batsmen David Warner and Mitchell Marsh and created pressure on Delhi.

Bumrah's third wicket was of set batsman Rovman Powell who had smashed 43 off just 34 balls. 

The right-handed bowler took 15 wickets in the current season from 14 matches with an economy of 7.18.

In the cricket league, Bumrah has taken 145 wickets from 120 matches with the best haul of 5/10. 

The five-time champions Mumbai are currently at the bottom of the table and will hope to end the season on a good note. Whereas Delhi will be hoping to seal their seats in the playoffs by registering a win and replacing Royal Challengers Bangalore at the fourth spot.

Russia Ukraine News

Top News

Latest News