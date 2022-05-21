IPL 2022: MI vs DC - Jasprit Bumrah scalps three crucial wickets; Watch

Follow us on Image Source : IPL Jasprit Bumrah in action against DC

In Mumbai Indians' match against Delhi Capitals on Saturday, Jasprit Bumrah picked three crucial wickets and helped in restricting DC at 159/7.

He took early wickets of dangerous batsmen David Warner and Mitchell Marsh and created pressure on Delhi.

Bumrah's third wicket was of set batsman Rovman Powell who had smashed 43 off just 34 balls.

The right-handed bowler took 15 wickets in the current season from 14 matches with an economy of 7.18.

In the cricket league, Bumrah has taken 145 wickets from 120 matches with the best haul of 5/10.

The five-time champions Mumbai are currently at the bottom of the table and will hope to end the season on a good note. Whereas Delhi will be hoping to seal their seats in the playoffs by registering a win and replacing Royal Challengers Bangalore at the fourth spot.