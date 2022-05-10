IPL 2022: MI skipper Rohit terms Bumrah's five-wicket haul 'special' but blames batsmen for loss against KKR

Follow us on Image Source : IPL Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah celebrate after the star bowler picked his maiden IPL five-wicket haul.

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma heaped praise on star bowler Jasprit Bumtrah, who picked his maiden IPL five-wicket haul against Kolkata Knight Riders. However, the premier pacer's effort went in vain as Mumbai failed to chase a target of 166.

"Bumrah was special today. But I'm disappointed with the way we batted. I thought it was a par score on that pitch but it was a little poor from the bat from us," Rohit, who was clearly disappointed with his team's batting show said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

"We're playing our fourth game here so we know what to expect from a pitch like that. There were a few balls that took off, but that happens. We know seam bowlers will get help, but we didn't bat well, didn't get partnerships and that was something missing from our side today.

"That's been the story for us. The consistent performance from both departments has been missing," he added.

Meanwhile, KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer was happy with his side's performance.

"Very pleased because after losing the last game by a big margin, feels good to come back and win by a big margin is nice. We had a nice start in the powerplay and Venky (Venkatesh Iyer) targeted bowlers well. I personally felt that it wasn't easy to start for a new batter.

"When we went into bowl, the plan was to hit the right areas and not give room. The win was comprehensive, and when I spoke to the players, they were pumped up to win the game today. I'm not satisfied (totally) but want to maintain this," he said.

(Inputs from PTI)