IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma now has most ducks in IPL history

Follow us on Image Source : IPL Rohit Sharma has scored 14 ducks in 220 IPL matches

Things are just getting worse for Mumbai Indians and their captain Rohit Sharma as after losing six matches on the trot in IPL 2022, Mumbai captain claimed an unwanted IPL record in the 33rd match of the season against arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings here at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai on Thursday. Rohit was dismissed on a duck by CSK's Mukesh Choudhary on the second ball of the first over of the game. With this duck, Rohit now has the most ducks in the history of IPL.

After losing the toss, Rohit Sharma and his partner Ishan Kishan walked out to bat at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy. Rohit took the strike against Mukesh but lofted the second ball of the over towards mid-on where Mitchell Santner took a simple catch to removed MI skipper on a second-ball duck. In the same over, Mukesh removed Ishan with a beautiful yorker.

Most Ducks in IPL History

Rohit Sharma - 14

Piyush Chawla - 13

Harbhajan Singh - 13

Mandeep Singh - 13

Parthiv Patel - 13

As expected, the list is dominated by bowlers. Earlier, the record was held by leg-spinner Piyush Chawla followed by Harbhajan Singh. Mandeep Singh and Parthiv Patel are the other batters on the list. Interestingly, all the top five players on this list had 13 ducks to their name. With a duck against CSK, Rohit took the lead and grabbed an unwanted IPL record.

Earlier during the toss, Rohit said, "The surfaces have changed a bit from what we played in the first game. The teams have won batting first here in the last 3-to 4 games, so it is a blessing in disguise. We have made three changes. Riley Meredith is making his debut for Mumbai, Hrithik Shokeen is an off-spinner and making his debut, Daniel Sams comes back."

"Whenever we make those changes we see if we can find the right balance. We don't want to compromise on our batting and at the same time don't want to compromise on our bowling, we try and keep that intact with five bowling options. There's a bit of bounce and we know he (Meredith) can bowl quick that is the reason we got him in. Sometimes you have to look at the opposition as well, they have 3-4 left-handers in the middle and that's why we wanted an off-spinner. We are trying to keep things as simple as possible and not complicate them, but the season has not gone as we wanted and hence those many changes. We have to win all games, but we can't look that far ahead. We have to see how we perform in this game and take it from there," Rohit concluded.