IPL 2022 Mega Auction All you need to know: Retained players, team purse, slots available and live streaming

The mega auction ahead of Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL 2022) is just around the corner and all the 10 franchises are gearing up to handpick players from a group of 590 players (370 Indian, 220 overseas). Out of these 590 cricketers, 228 are capped players, 355 are uncapped players and seven belong to Associate Nations. With the addition of two new teams to the cash-rich league, the fans will get to see more bidding wars.
Let's have a look at all the details of the IPL 2022 mega auction.
When will the IPL auction 2022 take place?
February 12-13
Where will the IPL auction 2022 take place?
Bengaluru
Live Streaming details of IPL 2022 auction
The live streaming of the IPL Auction 2022 will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and will be telecasted live on Star Sports Network.
When will the IPL 2022 auction start (Timings)?
As per reports, the IPL 2022 auction will start at 12 PM.
How many players will go under the hammer in IPL auction 2022?
590 Total
370 Indian
220 overseas
How many capped and uncapped players have registered for the IPL auction 2022?
228 capped
355 uncapped
7 Associate nation players
Players are divided into how many categories?
Base Price
Rs 2 Cr
Rs 1.5Cr
Rs 1 Cr
Rs 75 L
Rs 50 L
Rs 40 L
Rs 30 L
Rs 20 L
What is the maximum number of players allowed in a squad?
25
What is the minimum number of players allowed in a squad?
18
What is the maximum number of Foreign players allowed in a squad?
8
Marquee Player in IPL 2022 Auction
- David Warner
- Trent Boult
- Pat Cummins
- Quinton de Kock
- Faf du Plessis
- Kagiso Rabada
- Mohammed Shami
- Ravichandran Ashwin
- Shreyas Iyer
- Shikhar Dhawan
As many as 48 players are in the Rs 2 Crore bracket for IPL 2022 auction out of which 10 are in the 'Marquee Set'.
RTM Cards
This is the first time in an IPL mega auction that the franchises will not get any 'Right To Match' (RTM) cards. This is because of the addition of two new teams in the league.
Process of the Auction
1. Marquee Set
2. Capped
Batsmen
All-rounders
Wicket-Keepers
Pacers
Spinners
3. Uncapped
Batsmen
All-rounders
Wicket-Keepers
Pacers
Spinners
Surprising Absentees in IPL 2022 Auction
- Chris Gayle
- Ben Stokes
- Mitchell Starc
- Sam Curran
Final Retention List ahead of IPL 2022 Auction
Chennai Super Kings
Ravindra Jadeja (16 cr)
MS Dhoni (12 cr)
Moeen Ali (8 cr)
Ruturaj Gaikwad (6 cr)
Kolkata Knight Riders
Andre Russell (12 cr, 16 cr to be deducted from purse)
Varun Chakravarthy (8 cr, 12 cr to be deducted from purse)
Venkatesh Iyer (8 cr)
Sunil Narine (6 cr)
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kane Williamson (14 cr)
Abdul Samad (4 cr)
Umran Malik (4 cr)
Mumbai Indians
Rohit Sharma (16 cr)
Jasprit Bumrah (12 cr)
Suryakumar Yadav(8 cr)
Kieron Pollard (6 cr)
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Virat Kohli (15 cr)
Glenn Maxwell (11 cr)
Mohammed Siraj (7 cr)
Delhi Capitals
Rishabh Pant (16 cr)
Axar Patel (9 cr, 12 cr to be deducted from purse)
Prithvi Shaw (7.5 cr, 8 cr to be deducted from purse)
Anrich Nortje (6.5 cr)
Rajasthan Royals
Sanju Samson (14 cr)
Jos Buttler (10 cr)
Yashasvi Jaiswal (4 cr)
Punjab Kings
Mayank Agarwal (12 cr, 14 cr to be deducted from purse)
Arshdeep Singh (4 cr)
Lucknow Super Giants
KL Rahul (Rs 17 cr)
Marcus Stoinis (Rs 9.2 cr)
Ravi Bishnoi (Rs 4 cr)
Team Ahmedabad
Hardik Pandya (Rs 15 cr)
Rashid Khan (Rs 15 cr)
Shubman Gill (Rs 8 cr)
Foreign player slot reaming
Chennai Super Kings: 7
Royal Challengers Bangalore: 7
Mumbai Indians: 7
Punjab Kings: 8
Delhi Capitals: 7
Kolkata Knight Riders: 6
Rajasthan Royals: 7
Sunrisers Hyderabad: 7
Lucknow Super Giants: 7
Ahmedabad: 7
Reaming purse of all 10 teams ahead of IPL 2022 auction
Chennai Super Kings: Rs 42 crores
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Rs 57 crores
Mumbai Indians: Rs 48 crores
Punjab Kings: Rs 72 crores
Delhi Capitals: Rs 47.5 crores
Kolkata Knight Riders: Rs 48 crores
Rajasthan Royals: Rs 62 crores
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Rs 68 crores
Lucknow Super Giants: Rs 58 crores
Ahmedabad: Rs 52 crores