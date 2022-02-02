IPL 2022 Mega Auction All you need to know: Retained players, team purse, slots available and live streaming

Follow us on Image Source : IPLT20.COM File photo of IPL Auction

The mega auction ahead of Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL 2022) is just around the corner and all the 10 franchises are gearing up to handpick players from a group of 590 players (370 Indian, 220 overseas). Out of these 590 cricketers, 228 are capped players, 355 are uncapped players and seven belong to Associate Nations. With the addition of two new teams to the cash-rich league, the fans will get to see more bidding wars.

Let's have a look at all the details of the IPL 2022 mega auction.

When will the IPL auction 2022 take place?

February 12-13

Where will the IPL auction 2022 take place?

Bengaluru

Live Streaming details of IPL 2022 auction

The live streaming of the IPL Auction 2022 will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and will be telecasted live on Star Sports Network.

When will the IPL 2022 auction start (Timings)?

As per reports, the IPL 2022 auction will start at 12 PM.

How many players will go under the hammer in IPL auction 2022?

590 Total

370 Indian

220 overseas

How many capped and uncapped players have registered for the IPL auction 2022?

228 capped

355 uncapped

7 Associate nation players

Players are divided into how many categories?

Base Price

Rs 2 Cr

Rs 1.5Cr

Rs 1 Cr

Rs 75 L

Rs 50 L

Rs 40 L

Rs 30 L

Rs 20 L

What is the maximum number of players allowed in a squad?

25

What is the minimum number of players allowed in a squad?

18

What is the maximum number of Foreign players allowed in a squad?

8

Marquee Player in IPL 2022 Auction

As many as 48 players are in the Rs 2 Crore bracket for IPL 2022 auction out of which 10 are in the 'Marquee Set'.

RTM Cards

This is the first time in an IPL mega auction that the franchises will not get any 'Right To Match' (RTM) cards. This is because of the addition of two new teams in the league.

Process of the Auction

1. Marquee Set

2. Capped

Batsmen

All-rounders

Wicket-Keepers

Pacers

Spinners

3. Uncapped

Batsmen

All-rounders

Wicket-Keepers

Pacers

Spinners

Surprising Absentees in IPL 2022 Auction

Chris Gayle Ben Stokes Mitchell Starc Sam Curran

Final Retention List ahead of IPL 2022 Auction

Chennai Super Kings

Ravindra Jadeja (16 cr)

MS Dhoni (12 cr)

Moeen Ali (8 cr)

Ruturaj Gaikwad (6 cr)

Kolkata Knight Riders

Andre Russell (12 cr, 16 cr to be deducted from purse)

Varun Chakravarthy (8 cr, 12 cr to be deducted from purse)

Venkatesh Iyer (8 cr)

Sunil Narine (6 cr)

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Kane Williamson (14 cr)

Abdul Samad (4 cr)

Umran Malik (4 cr)

Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma (16 cr)

Jasprit Bumrah (12 cr)

Suryakumar Yadav(8 cr)

Kieron Pollard (6 cr)

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Virat Kohli (15 cr)

Glenn Maxwell (11 cr)

Mohammed Siraj (7 cr)

Delhi Capitals

Rishabh Pant (16 cr)

Axar Patel (9 cr, 12 cr to be deducted from purse)

Prithvi Shaw (7.5 cr, 8 cr to be deducted from purse)

Anrich Nortje (6.5 cr)

Rajasthan Royals

Sanju Samson (14 cr)

Jos Buttler (10 cr)

Yashasvi Jaiswal (4 cr)

Punjab Kings

Mayank Agarwal (12 cr, 14 cr to be deducted from purse)

Arshdeep Singh (4 cr)

Lucknow Super Giants

KL Rahul (Rs 17 cr)

Marcus Stoinis (Rs 9.2 cr)

Ravi Bishnoi (Rs 4 cr)

Team Ahmedabad

Hardik Pandya (Rs 15 cr)

Rashid Khan (Rs 15 cr)

Shubman Gill (Rs 8 cr)

Foreign player slot reaming

Chennai Super Kings: 7

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 7

Mumbai Indians: 7

Punjab Kings: 8

Delhi Capitals: 7

Kolkata Knight Riders: 6

Rajasthan Royals: 7

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 7

Lucknow Super Giants: 7

Ahmedabad: 7

Reaming purse of all 10 teams ahead of IPL 2022 auction

Chennai Super Kings: Rs 42 crores

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Rs 57 crores

Mumbai Indians: Rs 48 crores

Punjab Kings: Rs 72 crores

Delhi Capitals: Rs 47.5 crores

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rs 48 crores

Rajasthan Royals: Rs 62 crores

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Rs 68 crores

Lucknow Super Giants: Rs 58 crores

Ahmedabad: Rs 52 crores