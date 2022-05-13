IPL 2022: Massive blow for KKR; Cummins ruled out of the competition

Follow us on Image Source : IPL Pat Cummins | File Photo

Pat Cummins has been ruled out of the remainder of the IPL owing to a minor hip injury and has flown back home for recovery.

KKR confirmed the same on Friday, a few hours after a Cricket Australia report said that the Australian Test captain, who was roped in by KKR for Rs 7.25 crore, is returning to Sydney for his rehabilitation ahead of the national team's tour of Sri Lanka next month.

"Pat Cummins has been ruled out of the remainder of the TATA Indian Premier League with a mild hip injury and has returned to Australia for two weeks of rest and rehabilitation," stated the official release. Cummins' recovery is expected to take a fortnight.

Before leaving for Australia, Cummins said, "I had an amazing time in India, and I would like to thank KKR for taking care of my family and me. I wish all the team members the best of luck for the remainder of the tournament. I will be watching the games and be cheering on."

Following the match against Mumbai Indians on Tuesday, Cummins, who bagged 3-22 from his four overs, underwent an MRI on his right hip. KKR, who will take on SunRisers Hyderabad in Pune on Saturday, has not asked for any replacement for Cummins.

Cummins played only five matches in the IPL this year and picked up seven wickets at a strike rate of 17.0.

With the bat, he scored 63 runs, which includes a blazing 14-ball 56 not out against Mumbai Indians - the joint-fastest fifty in the history of the IPL. KKR are on the brink of elimination, having logged just 10 points from 12 games.