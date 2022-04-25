IPL 2022: Many sporting giants have gone through this phase - Rohit after MI's successive losses this season

Follow us on Image Source : IPL MI Skipper Rohit Sharma during an IPL match. (File Photo)

"We haven't put our best foot forward but that happens," the Mumbai Indians skipper, Rohit Sharma tweeted. This came after MI became the first team to be eliminated from this season after eight consecutive defeats.

After they lost Sunday's match against Lucknow by 36 runs, hopes of Mumbai Indians to reach the play-offs were all but dead.

"We haven’t put our best foot forward in this tournament but that happens, many sporting giants have gone through this phase but I love this team and its environment. Also want to appreciate our well-wishers who’ve shown faith and undying loyalty to this team so far," tweeted Rohit.

Even after having various batters, MI has failed to deliver results on the points table. Ishan Kishan who was the highest bid of the mega auction also failed to contribute enough to the team. He scored 135 runs in his first two matches and since then he has made only 56 runs in the next five games. Off-coloured Rohit Sharma has under-performed with a batting average of 16.29 runs in seven matches. The fall of early wickets has caused pressure on the middle-order batsmen, leading to instability on the scoreboard. Even though Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Verma have been consistent, the negatives of the teams have outweighed the positives.