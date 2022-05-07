IPL 2022: LSG skipper KL Rahul registers his third duck of season, watch video

Follow us on Image Source : IPL KL Rahul dismissed by Shreyas Iyer's throw

KL Rahul has registered his third duck for the 15th edition of the tournament on Saturday. In the Lucknow Super Giants match against Kolkata Knight Riders at MCA Stadium, Pune, Rahul was gone for a diamond duck'.

The LSG skipper was ealier castled on golden ducks in the games against Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals.

It was the first over of the innings when Quinton de Kock looked for a single on Harshit ran's delivery. But there was a mix-up in communication and Quinton stopped after taking an initial step. However, Rahul who was on the non-striker's end was halfway down the pitch when Shreyas Iyer made a brilliant throw and the ball directly hit the stumps, sending Rahul back to the hut. De Kock was visibly disappointed with himself after Rahul's run out without facing a single ball.

Watch the KKR captain Iyer hitting the bullseye:

Rahul has been in great form this IPL. He has reached the 450-run mark in the consecutive fifth season of the tournament. He has an average of 50.11 from 11 matches played and has smashed two centuries. Despite three ducks, he is the league's second-highest top-scorer behind Jos Buttler.

The runout was hard to digest for everyone and Twitter was soon flooded