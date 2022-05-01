IPL 2022: KL Rahul crosses 400-run mark in fifth consecutive season

Follow us on Image Source : IPL KL Rahul scores fifty off 35 balls against Delhi

Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul has crossed the 400 runs-mark for the fifth consecutive IPL season in the match against Delhi Capitals on Sunday. He smashed 77 off 51 balls in the match.

In 2018, Rahul scored 659 in 14 matches with the highest score of 95*. He continued to score 593, 670, and 626 in the years 2019, 2020, and 2021.

Rahul's highest score this IPL is 103*. The destructive right-hander ranks second in the race for Orange Cap and is behind Jos Buttler, the only other player to have reached the three-figure mark this season. His highest score so far in the IPL is 132* which was in the year 2020.

Rahul's great form was testified by the fact that he became the fastest Indian to complete 150 sixes in IPL history in just 95 matches.

He is also the fastest Indian to reach 6000 runs in terms of innings in T20 cricket by reaching the mark in just 179 innings.

Earlier Lucknow Super Giants had won the toss and had opted to bat first.

Delhi Capitals Playing XI

Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya

Lucknow Super Giants Playing XI

Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul(c), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi