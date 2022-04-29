IPL 2022: Lucknow Super Giants are not using their trump card

Follow us on Image Source : IPL Stoinis is constantly moving up and down the order, and there seems no definite role designated to him.

Lucknow Super Giants finished with 153 on board in their game vs Punjab Kings. Stoinis came in at number five after Krunal Pandya, scored a single run, and went back in the hut. LSG's handling of Stoinis is something that hasn't impressed many.

He has played five matches this season and made a total of 73 runs. On the bowling front, he has just bowled three overs in total with an economy rate of 9.00, and a wicket to his name.

He isn't bowling as much as he should, and is defineitly not batting at a position where he can contrinute more. Krunal Pandya has played the role of a finisher with Mumbai Indians for all these years. Even he is coming ahead of Stoinis at number four. Stoinis was a draft pick for LSG with KL Rahul and Ravi Bishnoi. The franchise paid INR 9.2 crore for him

As far as the match is concerned, PBKS won the toss and opted to bowl. QDK top-scored for the Giants with 46 runs off 37 deliveries.

PBKS Playing 11

Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Sandeep Sharma, Arshdeep Singh

LSG Playing 11

Quinton de Kock (wk), KL Rahul (c), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan