IPL 2022 LSG vs CSK Live Streaming: When and where to watch Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants  

IPL 2022 LSG vs CSK Live Streaming: When and where to watch Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super GiantsMatch Details
LSG vs CSK, 7th Match of IPL 2022
Thursday, March 31
7:30 PM IST
Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai
Where can you watch LSG vs CSK 7th Match of IPL 2022 on TV?
Star Sports Network - Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1HD (Dugout).
Where can you watch LSG vs CSK 7th Match of IPL 2022 online?
Hotstar
When is the LSG vs CSK 7th Match of IPL 2022?
At what time LSG vs CSK 7th Match of IPL 2022 start?
Where is the LSG vs CSK 7th Match of IPL 2022 being played?
Full Squad
CSK
Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Ambati Rayudu, Robin Uthappa, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Tushar Deshpande, KM Asif, Shivam Dube, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Samarjeet Singh, Devon Conway, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Adam Milne, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, C Hari Nishaanth, N Jagadeesan, Chris Jordan, K Bhagath Varma.
LSG
KL Rahul(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Dushmantha Chameera, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Manan Vohra, Ankit Rajpoot, Krishnappa Gowtham, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav