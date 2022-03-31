Follow us on Image Source : IPL File Photo of CSK

IPL 2022 LSG vs CSK Live Streaming: When and where to watch Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants

LSG vs CSK, 7th Match of IPL 2022

Thursday, March 31

7:30 PM IST

Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Where can you watch LSG vs CSK 7th Match of IPL 2022 on TV?

Star Sports Network - Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1HD (Dugout).

Where can you watch LSG vs CSK 7th Match of IPL 2022 online?

Hotstar

When is the LSG vs CSK 7th Match of IPL 2022?

Thursday, March 31

At what time LSG vs CSK 7th Match of IPL 2022 start?

7:30 PM IST

Where is the LSG vs CSK 7th Match of IPL 2022 being played?

Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Full Squad

CSK

Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Ambati Rayudu, Robin Uthappa, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Tushar Deshpande, KM Asif, Shivam Dube, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Samarjeet Singh, Devon Conway, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Adam Milne, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, C Hari Nishaanth, N Jagadeesan, Chris Jordan, K Bhagath Varma.

LSG

KL Rahul(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Dushmantha Chameera, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Manan Vohra, Ankit Rajpoot, Krishnappa Gowtham, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav