IPL 2022: LSG lock spot in playoffs by winning thrilling match against KKR

In the match between LSG and KKR, there were many moments that will be be remembered by fans of both teams. From LSG openers creating history with their longest partnership of 210 runs in IPL, to KL Rahul's fifth consecutive 500+ score in the 15th edition of the league to Quinton de Kock's second century.

Lucknow Super Giants beat Kolkata Knight Riders by two runs in a last-ball IPL thriller to lock their place in playoffs.

De Kock scored an unbeaten 140 off 70 balls and Rahul's 68 off 51 led LSG to 210 for no loss.



KKR fought back with the help of Nitish Rana and captain Shreyas Iyer but it was too big a task for the lower-order.

Just when it looked KKR were down and out, Sunil Narine and Rinku Singh started hammering the LSG bowlers.

KKR needed 38 runs off the last two overs and they both brought the equation down to 21 off the final over.

Things changed when Rinku Singh took onus on his shoulders and hit 40 of just 15 balls with four sixes and two boundaries. He looked in a great form when Rinku looked to go over extra cover by hitting a slower delivery by Marcus Stoinis, but was caught out by Evin Lewis by diving and grabbing the ball with one hand. This one moment which turned the tables to Lucknow's side.

With three needed off the final ball, Marcus Stoinis landed a yorker to dismiss Umesh Yadav and help his team win a humdinger.

The loss knocked KKR out of the competition, while LSG, who had lost their last two matches, moved back into the top-two with the win.

