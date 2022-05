Follow us on Image Source : IPL Liam Livingstone hits biggest six of IPL 2022

Punjab King's Liam Livingstone has hit the biggest six of this season. Liam smashed a monstrous 117m long six against Gujarat Titans.

In the 16th over of the match, Liam played a knock of 28 runs against Titan's bowler Mohammed Shami leading his team to a win with an increased run-rate.

Livingstone scored an unbeaten 30 off just 10 balls with three sixes and two boundaries.

Liam's six gained attention and soon Twitter was flooded with praises.