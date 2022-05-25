IPL 2022: Know everything about Rajat Patidar, RCB's centurion vs LSG in the eliminator

Follow us on Image Source : IPL Rajat Patidar finished with 112 vs LSG

Rajat Patidar scripted one of the best T20 innings in a recent while as he smashed a magnificent 112 vs LSG in the Eliminator.

Rajat is relatively new to the IPL scene. RCB picked him up in the 2021 auction for his base price of Rs 20 Lakhs. He played just 4 matches for Bangalore last year and scored a total of 71 runs.

Patidar hails from Indore, Madhya Pradesh and also plays for the same state in Ranji Trophy. It was his exploits in the 2018-19 Ranji Season that announced his arrival with a bang as he was the leading run-scorer for them in that season.

After a terrific Ranji season, he was selected for Duleep Trophy as part of the India Blue team in 2019. Since 2018, Patidar has played 38 T20s and scored 1024 at a strike rate of 137.8 with the highest score of 96.

As far as the match vs LSG is concerned, here are all the records that Patidar made on his way to a sensational 100.

Records made by Patidar

Patidar now has the highest score by an uncapped player in the history of IPL Playoffs

Patidar: 112 for RCB vs LSG Manish Pandey: 94 for KKR vs PBKS in 2014 Manvinder Bisla: 89 for KKR vs CSK 2012

Patidar now has the highest score by any RCB batsman in knockout games. The previous best was that of Chris Gayle in 2011 where is scored 89 against Mumbai Indians.

Patidar is now just the fifth player in the history of IPL to score a 100 in a playoffs match.